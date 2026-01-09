King Charles views Kate Middleton as 'great asset' for royal family

King Charles sent sweet birthday wishes to Kate Middleton on 44th birthday

King Charles views her beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton a ‘great asset’ as the Princess of Wales celebrates her 44th birthday on Friday.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Helena Chard also believes King Charles and Kate Middleton’s special bond has ‘deepened’ by their shared health challenges.

Helena said, "King Charles along with Queen Camilla will give a joint gift. A personal heirloom or a priceless yet heartfelt gift is certain for the King's darling daughter-in-law.”

The royal expert continued King Charles views Kate as a “great asset and calming influence within the royal family. Their special bond deepened by their shared health challenges. Nothing betters the gift of time."

The royal expert also heaped praises on Kate Middleton, calling her ‘down-to-earth Princess’.

She also revealed Kate will be celebrating her birthday at a low-key private family gathering full of ‘love and laughter’

Chard added, "Having turned a corner healthwise, she is thankful for her personal blessings. Princess Catherine's path and focus is clear. Life is precious. She continues her work and passions with renewed gusto and balance."

The royal expert’s remarks came after King Charles sent sweet birthday wishes to Kate on 44th birthday.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla, shared a stunning photo of the Princess of Wales with a heartfelt birthday tribute.

The King and Queen’s message for Kate Middleton reads, “Wishing a Happy Birthday to The Princess of Wales!.”



