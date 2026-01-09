Palace insiders warn King Charles ahead of Prince Harry's UK trip

King Charles "has no wish to be linked to any court proceedings."

The palace insiders have warned King Charles ahead of his estranged son Prince Harry’s visit to UK later this month.

King Charles last held meeting with Harry at Clarence House in September.

Amid speculations of King Charles and Harry’s potential meeting on the Duke’s upcoming visit to UK, the palace insiders have warned it could be "politically disastrous" for the monarch to be linked to Harry as he takes his legal next steps against Associated Newspapers Limited.

According to the Radar Online, the monarch is afraid of appearing "weak" and "foolish" when weighing the option of a second meeting after Harry ran to the media following his trip to London last fall.

Royal expert Tom Sykes has said King Charles "has no wish to be linked to any court proceedings."

He also dubbed King Charles decision to meet Harry back in September a king's "misstep."

The royal expert said, "What has changed is not Harry, but the internal balance of power around the king."

Sykes explained, "This new attempt to recalibrate his position vis-à-vis Harry looks to me like a recognition it was a mistake."

The expert further claimed that is why the currently evolving new stance – “no meeting without an apology, no proximity while Harry is embarrassing the family in court – is gaining traction inside the palace.”

"It could allow Charles to reclaim a measure of authority, and, crucially, to align himself more closely with [Prince] William’s uncompromising position," he continued.