Meghan Markle given grim predictions for 2026: 'Zero breakthroughs'

Meghan Markle's 2026 to feature more launches but 'zero breakthroughs'

Meghan Markle has been given a dark picture of 2026 by an expert, who believes it will be a year of "zero breakthroughs."

Lee Cohen, US-based columnist/royal and foreign policy commentator, told the Daily Express that if Meghan releases a cookbook, it will likely flop.

"Then comes the rumoured cookbook! Cookbooks suggest trust, authority, a whisper of 'this person knows their stuff’. Markle brings none: just styling and sanctimony," he remarked.

"Her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, was a bust — critics calling it unrelatable and exhausting. She was trying for Martha Stewart, but without the charm, authenticity or skill," he continued.

"The actress-turned-entrepreneur narrative once relied on novelty. That novelty is gone—long gone. Without royal proximity to monetise or fresh grievance to weaponise, Markle’s ventures must stand on their own merits — of which there are painfully few," he added.

Giving grim predictions for Meghan’s 2026, he said, "So, 2026 in a nutshell? More launches. More breathless announcements. More delusional insistence that breakout success is one pivot away."

"But zero breakthroughs. No relevance. Just diminishing returns and public exhaustion and alienation," he added.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, launched a number of projects in 2025, including her show With Love, Meghan, her brand As Ever, and her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.