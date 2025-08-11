Meghan Markle announces first holiday special in new Netflix deal

The holiday special will follow season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan,' debuting later this month

Meghan Markle is bringing a dose of holiday cheer to Netflix.

On Aug. 11, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions confirmed they’ve extended their creative partnership with the streaming giant with multiple new shows on the horizon. And the festive lineup includes a brand-new special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, set to premiere in December.

“Join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration,” the press release teased, inviting viewers into the couple’s California home.

“Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home. It's a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy.”

The holiday special spins off from With Love, Meghan, the Duchess’s first solo Netflix hosting gig, which debuted in March 2025 alongside the launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Season 2 will hit screens later this month, promising “celebrity chefs, talented artists, and beloved friends” in episodes filled with cooking challenges, DIY projects, and plenty of laughter.

The Sussex's deal extension follows reports in July that their reported $100 million contract wouldn’t be renewed.

Meghan addressed the new chapter in a statement: “We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand. My husband and I feel inspired… to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.”