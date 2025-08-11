Princess Claudia's baby name reveal meets Beatrice name bombshell

It's baby boy!

The Royal couple has shared the exciting news by announcing the birth of their second child in a sweet Instagram post.

Princess Claudia, wife of Prince Josef-Emanuel of Liechtenstein posted a carousel of beautiful snaps of their newborn son, who was born last month.

Josef-Emanuel and Claudia announced their engagement in July 2021, and later married in 2022.

Photo credits: The Mirror

They are already parents to another son named Leopold-and now they have shared pictures of their newest arrival. The new born is named Nikolai.

Prince Josef-Emanuel is the son of Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein, the brother of the country's reigning monarch, Prince Hans-Adam. His mum is Princess Margaretha of Luxembourg - the sister of Luxembourg's reigning monarch, Grand Duke Henri.

Photo credits: The Mirror

This news comes after reports that Princess Beatrice's original name was 'rejected' by Queen for being 'too yuppie.'

It may surprise many to learn that Beatrice was originally given a different name by her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

However, the situation turned an unexpected turn when Her Majesty suggested an alternative.

Born on August 8, 1988, the royal couple had initially planned to name her as Princess Annabel. Ultimately, she was named Beatrice Elizabeth Mary, with her middle names giving nod to both her grandmother and great-grandmother.