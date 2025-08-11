Princess Beatrice inaugurates first Abu Dhabi Bank’s new London branch

Prince William’s cousin opens London branch of UAE Bank

Princess Beatrice and floaty summer dresses have always been a match made in style heaven but her latest bridal white look might just be her most striking yet.

The eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, turned heads earlier this month at the grand opening of First Abu Dhabi Bank’s new London branch.

The UK home of the UAE’s largest bank. Marking the occasion in rare all-white, Beatrice chose the elegant Silk-Blend Swirling Leaf Print Midi Tea Dress (£175 / $416.50) from ME + EM.

The £350 dress currently a steal in the UK sale at £175 was pure summer romance with a regal twist.

Featuring a sheer crochet panel across the décolletage, a high lacy neckline, capped sleeves, and a delicate ruffle cascading down the front, the floaty design cinched at the waist and boasted a soft printed leaf motif.

Princess Beatrice layered her dreamy midi with a chic high-street find, the Ling Double-Breasted Blazer from Zara, and grounded the look with Nicholas Kirkwood’s striking Snakeskin Cap-Toe Black Suede Pumps.

The outift was an instant hit with celebrity fashion stylist Angela Kyte, who gave it her full seal of approval.

“The look strikes the perfect balance between regal polish and soft femininity,” Kyte said.

“The ivory blazer adds tailored structure for a formal silhouette, while the cream-and-black floral midi brings romantic, vintage charm softening the feel but keeping it engagement-ready.”