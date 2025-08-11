Prince Andrew public role ends after latest update: Major Setback

Prince Andrew finally stepped back from public life as a royal figure days before the release of the bombshell book.

For the unversed, author Andrew Lownie claimed to unveil deep secrets in his new biography, Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York.

The royal expert revealed that Sarah Ferguson's former husband is living a life of a "retired man" despite denying the allegations levelled against him in the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein case.

In conversation with Sky News, he said, "I don't think he has any public future. I would say his private future is pretty limited, too."

While listing down the list of chores Andrew does, Mr Lownie shared that he "lives in Royal Lodge [on the Windsor Estate], he plays golf, watches TV, and presumably sees his grandchildren ... he's living the life of a retired man."

Moreover, the writer quoted a royal staff member who shared that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father is annoyed after his royal and military titles were removed.

Mr Lownie stated, "What most annoys him is his lack of a royal status. That's what really sort of gave him his whole sense of identity. And that's, you know, it's not being able to put on his uniforms and strut around and being self-important."

These comments came after reports suggested that the future King, William, might permanently close royal doors on Andrew.

King Charles, who is following the footsteps of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, has to include his brother in a few royal gatherings.

But, the sources said that the Prince of Wales will be "ruthless" towards his uncle in order to protect the monarchy in his reign.