Prince Andrew gives up after Sarah Ferguson powerful message

Prince Andrew appears to have stepped back and kept a low profile after his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, sent a silent message to critics ahead of the bombshell book release.

For the unversed, Andrew Lownie claimed that he will be revealing dark secrets of the Duke of York in the upcoming book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the Yorks.

Amid the ongoing controversy, Andrew was spotted leaving Royal Lodge for his afternoon walk on Sunday.

Speaking of his gestures, body language expert Judi James shared that the Duke seems to give up his arrogant posture during challenging times for the Yorks.

As per the Mirror, she said, "It's less about what has changed in Andrew's body language here and more about what's missing. Caught in this one moment, he appears to have lost the rounded-eyed, haunted expression."

Describing Andrew's fresh outing, the expert further shared, "His frown has melted slightly, and there are no obvious signs of muscle tension in his facial expression."

Judi stated that Andrew, who is known for his haughty arrogance, "appears less immersed in signals of status and entitlement and perhaps more reflective here."

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father might have taken a "defiant" approach to deal with the crisis.

It is important to note that Andrew's outing came after Sarah Ferguson made headlines due to her shoe choice.

The Duchess of York's footwear has a message, "Never complain, never explain," which was seen as her response amid backlash on her family.