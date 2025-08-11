Prince William defies royal protocol with shocking comment about Harry

Prince William, who is currently being prepared for his destined role, has a massive responsibility on his shoulders to uphold.

As King Charles continues with his cancer treatment, he has been delegating some of the major tasks to his heir, knowing fully well that William is being trained by the Palace to take the throne at a “moment’s notice”.

The Prince of Wales is well-versed with what the royal protocol dictates but there was one moment when he let slip a rare comment about his estranged brother, given their growing rift.

William and Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth was a “big believer in the principle” of “no comment”, noted Express UK royal editor Emily Ferguson.

Although, in his first appearance after Harry and Meghan’s infamous 2021 Oprah interview, William let his emotions get the better of him as he made a shocking statement.

“We are very much not a racist family,” he had said. Before that when the reporter asked if he spoke to his brother, William said “not yet” but he “will”.

The expert said that Elizabeth “didn’t publicly express her opinions verbally, she would often make a point through her clothing and jewellery”

King Charles has also adopted this approach of “riding criticism out and keeping his head down” especially in the wake of the string of allegations his youngest son has levelled against the family in recent years.

“Staying silent is clearly a savvy PR move,” the expert said. “But as the Prince of Wales showed with his outburst following the infamous Oprah interview, it’s not always the easiest advice to follow”