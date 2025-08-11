Prince Harry receives brutal blow ahead of King Charles meeting

Prince Harry faced new challenge over his old narrative before starting a latest journey of his life.

The Duke of Sussex has been blasted for playing a victim card again amid reports of his reconciliation with King Charles.

Royal commentators have advised Harry to move on from the past, explaining that the public has had enough of hearing about "how awful his life is."

It emerges amid reports that King Charles III and Harry are looking to heal their rift, with the pair set to take part in a "secret peace summit".

Meanwhile, the fallout between Harry and William remains ongoing, it's also being reported that the monarch has taken the first step towards a reconciliation with his youngest son.

Ailsa Anderson, who served the late Queen for 12 years as her press secretary and worked "very closely" with Harry before his marriage to Meghan, spoke to a new documentary about the Duke's "terrible" 2025.

She has said the Duke is a "very warm, engaging and kind person" who has lost his way.

In a brutal blow to Harry, she asked him to "stop being the victim and start being the hero of the piece, start writing your own script. I think people are just getting a little bit tired of how Prince Harry thinks the world is against him and how awful his life is."

Ailsa went on revealing that the Duke unwisely made public private matters about his family, including King Charles' health.

She said: "I think trust is paramount in every walk of life, if you can't trust your family, who can you trust?."

She believes: "Charles and William will fear that if they were to welcome Harry back, "private information would then be leaked."

Channel 5's documentary Prince Harry: My Terrible Year was broadcast on Saturday night. The experts believe that Harry does want reconciliation with his family but his 'ego' is in the way.

Another expert gave Harry a million-dollar advice for free, asking him to put his ego aside.

Psychotherapist Emma Reed Turrell said: "Reconciliation is absolutely possible with moments of accountability and responsibility on both sides."

She urged the Duke to "stick a pin in your ego for a moment and focus not on being right, but being in a relationship. There needs to be forgiveness on both sides."

It emerges amid reports that Prince Harry is launching a new project to continue his efforts to end suffering of the children in Africa.

The Duke took a sigh of relief after a Charity Commission probe found 'no evidence' to support Sentebale chairman Dr Sophie Chandauka's allegations of bullying, harassment, misogyny and misogynoir – discrimination against black women.

But historian Tessa Dunlop said that Sentebale scandal had been very damaging to Harry.