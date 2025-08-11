Princess Anne gets 2nd tribute from Palace in exciting lead-up to birthday

The younger sister of King Charles III will turn 75 next week

The Royal Family is showering its hardest-working member with love as her special day approaches.

As Princess Anne, the younger sister of King Charles III, is approaching her milestone 75th birthday next week on August 15, the Palace shared a special birthday message.

The monarchy’s official social media account shared a post on Monday, August 11, sharing 12 photos chronicling her decades of the Princess Royal’s public service.

“As we celebrate The Princess Royal turning 75 this week, swipe to find out more about the life and work of Her Royal Highness,” read the caption.

The post acknowledged Anne "having one of the busiest working schedules of any member of the Royal Family." It also highlighted her many talents and interests, including her love of horseback riding.

The birthday tributes come just days after Buckingham Palace released a striking new portrait of the King’s sister and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

Captured by royal photographer Chris Jackson on August 8, the image was taken moments before the State Banquet at Windsor Castle in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit in July.

In the portrait, Anne debuted a refined new look, swapping her iconic bouffant hairstyle — worn for more than fifty years — for an elegant chignon. She stunned in an ivory gown with lace detailing and a cropped jacket, accessorised with her diamond Festoon Tiara.

Standing proudly beside her, Sir Timothy wore a black tuxedo with red cuffs and medals of honour adorning his chest.