What Prince Harry, Meghan Markle promised Netflix?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have breathed new life into their partnership with Netflix by extending their deal, promising to create exciting new projects that will inspire and captivate audiences worldwide.

The video streaming giant on Monday announced an extension of the first-look deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, disputing previous reports that the $100 million creative partnership with the couple would expire in 2025.

An insider close to Meghan, claimed: "The Sussexes have promised to deliver new shows packed with entertainment, excitement, and unseen footage, captivating audiences with fresh stories."

The new projects include a holiday special episode of With Love, Meghan in December; a feature adaptation of Meet Me at the Lake; and documentary short Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, about orphaned Uganda-based YouTube dance sensations who transformed hardships into joy.

With Love, Meghan – Season 2

The second instalment of Meghan’s lifestyle show will debut later in August. It promises “playful cooking challenges”.

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration

The special holiday episode of With Love, Meghan will air in December. Netflix invites viewers to “join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration”.

Meet Me At The Lake

The “romance feature” is an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Carley Fortune.

“This romantic drama follows a decade-spanning love story that begins with a chance encounter and a broken promise,” Netflix says.

Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within

The new documentary short, by Campfire Studios in Association with Wontanara Productions and Archewell Productions, will focus on a tiny orphanage in Uganda which was borne out of the HIV/Aids crisis.

The platform says: “In the heart of Uganda’s Masaka region, where the shadows of the HIV/Aids crisis linger, a small orphanage becomes a beacon of hope."

To date, Archewell and Netflix have released the docuseries Harry & Meghan; Prince Harry's sports docuseries Heart of Invictus and Polo; the couple's joint docuseries Live to Lead about world leaders; and Markle's popular Martha Stewart-esque lifestyle series With Love, Meghan.