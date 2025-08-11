Harry, Meghan brush off Sentebale drama with Netflix major announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making a big announcement amid the Sentebale drama.

For context, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a five-year-deal with Netflix- after stepping down as working members of the Royal Family in 2020.

The couple, alongside Netflix, have now thrilled their fans by confirming the partnership will continue with new projects on the way.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said: 'We are proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand.

'My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team.'

Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Chief COntent Officer, said:' Harry and Meghan are influential voices. Fans have been inspired by With Love, Meghan.

We are excited to continue our partnership with Archewell Productions and to entertain our members together.'

Netflix also confirmed the second season of the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle program With Love, Meghan will be released later this month.

This news comes as Prince Harry is believed to be working on launching a 'new charity' alongside Seeiso of Lesotho in an effort to compete with rival organisation Sentebale, following his split from the charity.

The Duke of Sussex stepped down from Senetable after a report accused him of 'harming' its reputation. After many years of involvement, he dramatically resigned from his position alongside co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho-in March earlier this year.