Princess Isabella's festival fashion choice sparks debate over royal image

Denmark's Princess Isabella has ignited fresh debate after appearing at the Smukfest festival in Skanderborg wearing controversial band merchandise.

The 18-year-old eldest daughter of King Frederik and Queen Mary, who often makes headlines for her gorgeous looks, this time attracted attention for a less flattering reason.

The Princess attended the popular event wearing a black T-shirt bearing an explicit message that has left fans confused.

She paired the provocative garment with a bright orange bucket hat while enjoying the festival alongside friends.

Crown Prince Christine-her 19-year-old brother also attended the event, but it was Isabella who grabbed the attention for her bold fashion statement.

What has sparked widespread discussion is whether her clothing choice suits royal responsibilities and the image of a modern monarchy.

According to Danish media reports, the T-shirt's text translates to F***** him yesterday.

The phrase originates from merchandise sold by Suspekt, a Danish hip-hop collective known for producing music with aggressive, dark themes and s**ually explicit content.

Following the appearance, Political analyst Jarl Cordua expressed concern about the princess's choice of attire.

'I am in favour of the royals letting loose a little. They always have. They should definitely be allowed to. BUT.There are limits,' he said, Newsau reported.

Meanwhile, television personality Jim Lyngvild shared his perspective saying: 'There are no other princess n he world who would dare to do that,' Lyngvild glowed.

Earlier this year, Isabella's official 18th birthday portrait featured her holding a mobile phone- a move that broke with traditional royal photography protocols.