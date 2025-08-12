Prince Harry launches himself in new legal battle with Prince Andrew

Prince Harry, who is currently trying his best to mend broken relations with the royal family, now had a new headache to deal with.

The simmering rift between him and his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew is now plastered in headlines and the Duke of Sussex is planning to add another court battle into his list of pending cases.

As a showdown is brewing between King Charles’s estranged son and Andrew, it is the last thing Harry wants right now.

“Harry’s stressed out right now trying to get back in with the royals,” an insider told Woman’s Day Magazine. “The last thing he wants is to be bundled up with Andrew – who he can’t stand – so he’s desperate to defend himself over this.”

In historian Andrew Lownie’s new book, details of a fight between Harry and Andrew were revealed. It stated that Harry have his uncle a bloody nose during a family event in 2013.

“Punches were thrown over something Andrew said behind Harry’s back”, the author wrote.

“Harry told [his uncle] he was a coward not to say it to his face.” Lownie added, “Harry got the better of Andrew by all accounts, leaving him with a bloody nose before the fight was broken up.”

As the excerpt from the book were published in DailyMail, the Duke’s office issued a legal letter and rebuffed ay claims of a fight.

“I can confirm Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make the comments he is alleged to have made about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry,” a spokesperson had said at the time.

However, Harry does not plan to pursue anymore legal battles and only hopes that his warning wards off media attention from the matter.

“It’s likely he’s hoping the threat of a lawsuit will stop the gossip,” the source noted. “He’s got fiscal problems of his own and can’t afford any more legal fees.”