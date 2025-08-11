Prince Harry 'wouldn't want' Meghan Markle to join new charity: Expert

Prince Harry has always kept his charity work separate from his life, both private and professional, with Meghan Markle.

Harry’s spokesperson recently confirmed that the Duke of Sussex is currently in talks for a new charitable venture after parting ways with his African charity Sentebale following a bitter row with chairwoman Dr Chandauka.

Reacting to the news, Charlotte Griffiths — editor at large at the Mail on Sunday — told GB News, “I think he probably could set up a new charity, but honestly… they are genuinely still in the talking stages.”

The royal expert then added, “What I do know is that I don’t think Meghan would be involved. I think Harry would want it to be his own thing with Prince Seeiso.”

Harry, who co-founded Sentebale with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 in memory of Princess Diana, resigned as patron in March alongside several trustees. Their departure came amid accusations of bullying and harassment by board chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka. Sources close to Harry dismissed the allegations as “completely baseless.”

A Charity Commission investigation released last week found no evidence of systemic misconduct but criticised both sides for airing out their dirty laundry publicly.

While no final decision has been made, Harry is reportedly considering either starting a new organisation or supporting existing groups focused on children in Lesotho.

Griffiths noted that Harry’s fundraising power has been central to Sentebale’s success, pointing to his £1.1 million donation from Spare royalties and the £740,000 raised from his celebrity polo match.

“It’s his life’s work and his biggest passion,” she said.

For now, the royal and his long-time friend Prince Seeiso remain in “idea mode,” but Griffiths says fans should “watch this space.”