King Charles fears fresh bombshell from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles' concerns revealed after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal is renewed, despite speculation.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed in a joint statement with the streaming giant that they are extending their partnership.

Meghan said, "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand."

"My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."

The Montecito couple is set to create a series of projects, which might be a reason for tension for the royal family, as per a royal commentator.

Richard Fitzwilliams told Express that the Sussexes, who earlier discussed their family drama in the documentary Harry & Meghan, are not trusted by the royals.

In conversation with Express, he said, "They (Harry and Meghan) will obviously welcome the new Netflix deal as far as it goes, but it may well be for far less than the original was."

Speaking of another bombshell TV show, the royal expert hopes that Harry and Meghan "aren't planning another such series," especially amid peace talks.

The Netflix deal renewal "concerns the Royal Family as they don’t trust the Sussexes, and they did it (a damaging series) before. It is sadly all too clear that, however deplorable it is, it would be very lucrative," Richard said.