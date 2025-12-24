Watch: Kate Middleton promises an extra special something for Together at Christmas

Kate Middleton leaves royal fans on the edges of their seats with biggest teaser of what’s yet to come at Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.

Fans have even taken to the comment section to wonder if there is a mama and daughter duo about to grace the screen.

The caption is also short and gives nothing away, with the simple words “A special duet…” followed by twin heart emojis.

Check it out Below:

This year the event focused on the themes of love, compassion and connection and brought together over 1,600 people from across the UK to “celebrate love in all its forms,” according to the Royal Foundation.

“The event recognised the many people who volunteer their time for others, lead initiatives that bring people in their community together, or offer a helping hand to those around them,” it also states.

Performers this year included musical performances from Zak Abel, Dan Smith, Griff, Katie Melua and Cornish folk music group Fisherman’s Friends.

The speakers featured none other than Prince William, Kate’s husband and the future King of England alongside Kate Winslet, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Babatunde Aléshé and Joe Locke.