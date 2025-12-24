Prince Harry 'determined' to secure stable future for Archie, Lilibet away from Crown

Prince Harry will emphasise the financial bottom line in all his dealings

A celebrity psychic has predicted that Prince Harry is ‘determined’ to secure a stable future for his family away from the Crown in 2026.

Psychic astrologer Inbaal Honigman, while speaking on behalf of the online tarot website, told Showbiz Cheat Sheet, in 2026, there will be a new shift for Prince Harry, adding that Archie and Lilibet doting father will work on growing his fortune for his family.

The psychic says, “The sensible and stable Ace of Pentacles reveals that Prince Harry is focused not on fame but on fortune in 2026.

“Offers for high-profile documentaries and interviews will continue to flood in, but the Duke of Sussex will prioritize opportunities only if they are lucrative, not simply for the sake of increasing his press presence. He is not interested in headlines, but he is interested in making his assets go further.”

The expert continued, “Determined to secure a stable future for his family away from the Crown, Harry will emphasise the financial bottom line in all his dealings and will work alongside well-known investors to create long-term security.”

She added Prince Harry will ‘reach out’ to family during the year and be willing to discuss joint appearances, but only one will ultimately take place due to conflicting schedules.

About Meghan, the expert said, “Taking a step back from TV work Meghan will spend more time with her family and loved ones.”