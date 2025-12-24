Should Meghan Markle, Prince Harry return to the UK for Christmas? Royal fans give verdict

Royal fans have delivered a clear and emphatic verdict on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should return to the UK for Christmas and it’s sounding like a resounding no.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not spent Christmas with the Royal Family since 2018, the year before their son Prince Archie was born.

In a poll run by the Express royal fans were asked whether they would like to see the Sussexes change their plans and travel to the UK for Christmas this year.

Out of 6,458 votes cast, 6,186 said Meghan and Harry should remain in California, 219 said they would like to see the couple return to the UK, while 53 said they were undecided

The results reveal overwhelming opposition to any festive reunion with the Royal Family.

Fans were equally vocal in the comments section, with many sharing strong opinions about the couple’s absence.

One commenter wrote: “They can stay in California forever. They need never come back to the UK. It’s not safe… and stamping their feet isn’t going to get them their desired security.”

A third wrote bluntly: “Absolutely NO. They bring trouble with them wherever they go. We’ve got enough problems as it is without these two mooching about.”

Despite speculation, Meghan and Harry are expected to spend Christmas Day at their Montecito home with Archie and Princess Lilibet, now aged four.

They are also reportedly planning a New Year holiday with friends, continuing their tradition of spending the festive season away from the UK.