Sarah Ferguson considers unique surgical approach to seeking forgiveness for Epstein fiasco

Ever since being pushed out of the London social scene due to her leaked connection with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Sarah Ferguson has decided on taking some personal measures to ‘take back control’ of her life it seems.

The report has been shared by a well placed insider and they spoke about all this with Closer magazine.

According to their findings Fergie is considering going under the knife because how badly she’s been pushed out of even her charities, and public life, ever since the apology email to Epstein was exposed by the Mail on Sunday, despite her having been adamant on the fact that she had never associated with him before.

Offer more insight into this ‘exile’ of sorts the insider said, “Sarah’s essentially been exiled from London society, or at least that’s how she feels, so now she’s saying she can use the time out to quietly get a head to toe make-over from the plastic surgeon.”

One reasons she’s decided to rip the band aid now is because “her self-esteem has taken such a huge hit, she hates what she sees in the mirror and has decided now is the time to sort it out.”

Furthermore, given all the negative press she’s been at the brunt of in recent weeks, “she’s convinced that if she disappears for six months and comes back looking like a million-bucks, people will be more apt to forgive and forget when it comes to this mess with Epstein.”

The source also listed out all the procedures she’s hoping to tick off and noted that she first wants a full face and neck lift, and apart from that she’s even talking about getting some liposuction and a breast lift.”

This comes because “Sarah has always struggled with her weight going up and down and that does affect skin laxity so she’s quite excited to get everything streamlined,” the source admitted near the end.

“She wants to have a waist again and tight skin, she’s sick of being crepey,” they even concluded by saying.