Princess Beatrice's decision could leave King Charles disappointed this Christmas

Princess Beatrice has chosen to avoid the issue

Princess Beatrice decision could leave her uncle King Charles upset this Christmas, a former royal aide has claimed.

King Charles has reportedly invited Princess Beatrice and Eugenie to spend the holiday season with the royals in Sandringham, however, they are unable to choose between Christmas invites from disgraced parents Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, and an official offer from the monarch.

As per the Daily Express, Princess Beatrice has chosen to avoid the issue by going on a skiing trip abroad with her husband and children.

Commenting on the issue, King Charles former butler Grant Harrold has said “King Charles will definitely be sad that Beatrice will miss the celebrations. He’s extremely fond of his niece and I’m sure he would have wanted to spend time with her over the holidays after such a difficult time.”

The former aide said King Charles is ‘well aware’ that Beatrice has been caught up in the upset of everything that’s happened with her father - despite it having nothing to do with her.

“However, he will support her decision, and will just want her to do what’s best for her.”

Grant Harrold went on saying Andrew and Sarah’s elder daughter will almost certainly make the time to phone home from the mountains.

The expert said, “I’m sure she’ll have a wonderful time. I’m sure they will still send messages or do voice calls on the day. Princess Beatrice is very close to her uncle, so I’m sure they will still speak to wish each other a happy Christmas on the big day.”