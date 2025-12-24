How King Charles is reacting to abdication rumours, Prince William's succession talks?

"Now that he’s king, everyone is focused on who will come next”

Royal insiders have revealed King Charles reaction to his abdication rumours and talks surrounding Prince William’s succession to the throne amid his cancer battle.

The royal sources have claimed that talk surrounding Prince William and his eventual succession to the throne has left King Charles "not thrilled."

The monarch, who was crowned King in 2022 following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. The king took a step back from his royal duties to focus on getting well.

But amid King Charles cancer battle, rumours were rife the monarch will abdicate and Prince William will ascend the throne.

The insiders told the Us Weekly, per the Sky News, "He [King Charles] doesn’t feel great about it, as he has finally attained the position he has waited for his whole life. Now that he’s king, everyone is focused on who will come next.”

However, another source says "William has his own office and staff separate from the King, and he and Charles work closely together. Charles believes William will do an incredible job as king, and he’s very supportive. [When] they don’t agree, [William] respects his father’s decisions."

Moreover, the source added that the Prince of Wales and his wife Kate Middleton were making plans about a "new monarchy" when the Prince ascends the throne, including downsizing The Firm to have "less people" and "less drama".

A "modernised" Firm would see changes to administration and "antiquated" rules,' they said.