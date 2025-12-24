King Charles’ emotional plea behind palace walls revealed: ‘Even simple memories work

King Charles has been wearing his heart on his sleeve when it comes to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet a source has just revealed.

The insider revealed this inner turmoil while speaking to Closer, and in their chat with the outlet revealed that the King’s motivation isn’t even to bring the Sussex kids into the royal fold, instead he is simply said to be wishing for a ‘low key and private’ meet and greet to get to know his youngest son’s kids. Before “too much time passes without building that bridge.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry has even gone to court against the Home Office this year for the right to taxpayer-funded security, in order to bring back his kids for visits.

However, Meghan is rumored to be less than pleased, regardless of the security woes after admitting to having suffered suicidal ideations during her time pregnant with Archie as a working royal.

Still, according to the source, “[King Charles] keeps coming back to the idea that this situation doesn’t have to stay frozen forever if everyone is willing to soften a little.”

Especially since its being said that he “isn’t interested in blame anymore, he’s past that stage.”

Furthermore, “he understands that Meghan and Harry are protective but he's not asking for the children to be paraded around or folded into royal duties.”

At this point in time the insider admits, “he just wants them to know their grandfather, to have simple memories of being together, even if it’s low key and totally private.”

“He also feels strongly that Harry will one day regret it if too much time passes without building that bridge,” they concluded by saying.