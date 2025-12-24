Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh scrutiny over Christmas family photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s festive family photo meant to spread holiday cheer instead sparked online debate.

Soon after the image was posted by the Duchess of Sussex on her Instagram, some eagle-eyed social media users claimed that the image is not authentic.

The photo featured a warm family moment of Harry and Meghan with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"Happy Holidays! From our family to yours," Meghan captioned the sweet photo.

But critics quickly claimed the photo looked digitally altered, zeroing in on small visual details, per OK! Magazine.

While some fans praised the affectionate scene, others questioned its authenticity and compared the reaction to similar scrutiny recently faced by Kate Middleton over their own Christmas portrait.

One critic wrote, “I'm having the time of my life sharing the photoshop failure of meghan on her Christmas card. Yesterday the SlutSsex rats were blaming Catherine of that same mistake their boss just made,”

“This makes their humiliation so much sweeter,” another commented.

One penned, “Manipulated! Where is the top of Harry’s head? They can’t get anything right,” while another added, “The harder they try to make themselves appear natural, the more they fail. This photo does not project sincere familial bonding.”