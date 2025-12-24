King Charles gives a history lesson to royal fans ahead of Christmas broadcast
King Charles’ Christmas broadcast is a major festive affair and he’s just given fans a rare little lesson in history
By H. Anjum
December 24, 2025
King Charles has just given fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at his Christmas broadcast, and it includes its décor, and even a brief history lesson, all in one.
The little sneak peek has been shared on his Instagram account and includes a caption that provides a history lesson on how the tradition of a Christmas broadcast started.
The caption reads, “The first Christmas Broadcast was delivered by George V in 1932 and since then has evolved into an annual Christmas Day tradition.”
What is pertinent to mention is that fans can expect to see it on Christmas Day from 15:00GMT.
It will also be streamed on The Royal Family Channel on YouTube, for those fans without access to either BBC News, iTv News, and Sky News.
Check it out Below:
More From Royals News
-
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah would be throwing one last party, says royal author
-
King Charles faces new challenge from political leader on Christmas Day
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'infuriated' over major Christmas snub
-
King Charles 'gently backtracking' on strict action against Andrew
-
Prince Albert of Monaco spread Christmas cheer with first look into decked out royal Palace
-
Princess Beatrice's decision could leave King Charles disappointed this Christmas
-
Sarah Ferguson considers unique surgical approach to seeking forgiveness for Epstein fiasco
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh scrutiny over Christmas family photo