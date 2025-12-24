King Charles gives a history lesson to royal fans ahead of Christmas broadcast

King Charles has just given fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at his Christmas broadcast, and it includes its décor, and even a brief history lesson, all in one.

The little sneak peek has been shared on his Instagram account and includes a caption that provides a history lesson on how the tradition of a Christmas broadcast started.

The caption reads, “The first Christmas Broadcast was delivered by George V in 1932 and since then has evolved into an annual Christmas Day tradition.”

What is pertinent to mention is that fans can expect to see it on Christmas Day from 15:00GMT.

It will also be streamed on The Royal Family Channel on YouTube, for those fans without access to either BBC News, iTv News, and Sky News.

Check it out Below:



