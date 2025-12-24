Prince Albert of Monaco spread Christmas cheer with first look into decked out royal Palace

Prince Albert of Monaco has just gifted fans a rare look into his Palace in time for Christmas and it features look into their tree, their ornaments, accompanying décor and even a peek at one of their mantles and the royal Christmas card.

For those unversed with the prince, he has been reigning since 2005 and is the only son of Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace, despite being the second child.

Check it out Below:

He also has kids from four different women according to the Business insider but only two of them are first and second in line to the throne. They are Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, whom he shares with Princess Charlene.

The rest of his kids are older, one being 31-year-old Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, who has no claim to the throne of Monaco and was born in California on March 4, 1992. Her mother was a waitress before meeting the prince and is named Tamara Rotolo, and his daughters’ parentage was only publically recognized in 2006 after.

Second is Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste who is his 19-year-old son, orn on August 24, 2003, and shared with former Air France flight attendant Nicole Coste