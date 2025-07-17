Prince Harry, King Charles relation dynamics predicted after 'peace talks'

Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, has been strained for years, but recent developments suggest a potential path to reconciliation.

According to The Mirror, the King would welcome a royal reunion with Harry, but only if he scales back his public attacks on the family and stops giving "endless" interviews.

The possibility of reconciliation comes after a meeting between Harry's chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, and Liam Maguire, who runs Harry and Meghan's UK public relations team, and the King's communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae, at the Royal Over-Seas League in London.

Royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop believes that Harry's wife, Meghan, finding her "happy place" and pursuing her own career may have prompted Harry to take action towards reconciling with his family.

Dr Dunlop told the pulication, "Love her or loathe her, Meghan has found her happy place and it has nothing to do with the Royal Family. As Ever, raspberry jam, beige ensembles and over-emotive podcasts might not be your thing, but they are working for California’s Princess."

She added, "That leaves only one option – reconciliation. The big question is when? And courtesy of a meeting between the two royal camps on a prominent London balcony, it looks like that 'when' will be sooner rather than later."

However, Dr Dunlop warns that even if reconciliation happens, it won't be straightforward. "Harry’s warring in (His Majesty’s) courts has come to a close, the paperbacks of Spare are no longer headline news, and both Charles and his second son know that time is not on their side. Watch this space, but please don’t expect miracles," she said.

"Reconciled or not, Harry will always be on the sidelines," she added, citing the King's busy schedule and royal duties.

The strained relationship between Harry and his father is well-documented. Harry's memoir, Spare, revealed a physical altercation with his brother, Prince William, and allegations that the King prioritised his own interests over Harry's.

The Duke of Sussex has also been vocal about his desire for reconciliation with his family.