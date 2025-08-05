Meghan Markle to launch new products today amid ongoing challenges

Meghan Markle toasts to 44 and a new Rosé release

Fresh off her 44th birthday celebrations, Meghan Markle is marking the occasion with more than just cake.

The Duchess of Sussex is launching the first restock of her much-anticipated Napa Valley Rosé today through her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The announcement was made in a cheerful birthday message posted by the brand on Monday, which read:

“Today, our founder celebrates another year (Happy Birthday, Meghan!) and tomorrow, we're raising a glass to celebrate our newest release!"

Fans of the brand can get their hands on the 2024 vintage starting Tuesday, August 5 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.

Harvested in California’s sun soaked Napa Valley, the rosé is described as “a dazzling vintage” that blends timeless elegance with the carefree spirit of summer perfectly aligning with Meghan’s vision for As Ever.

The launch is another step forward in Meghan’s steadily growing lifestyle empire, as she balances family life in California with her expanding brand ventures.

“We’ve worked thoughtfully to bring these exceptional bottles to you,” the brand shared in a statement.

“More of your favourite As Ever products are also being restocked shortly. There is so much to celebrate, and we’re honoured to share these special moments with you. Cheers to birthdays, a new vintage, and the last golden weeks of summer.”

But while the brand’s message is full of optimism, the business is quietly facing significant operational hurdles.

Following its June product debut, As Ever drew an impressive 500,000 visits to its websitebut that popularity has come at a cost. Products have consistently sold out within minutes, leaving many eager customers empty-handed.

Despite high demand, the brand is currently grappling with limited production capacity, which continues to fall short of consumer interest.

For Meghan and her team, it’s a balancing act between keeping the buzz alive and scaling quickly enough to meet the appetite.