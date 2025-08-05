Zara Tindall’s 10 year breakfast routine that fuels her strength

Zara Tindall gets candid about her longtime morning routine

Zara Tindall may be an Olympic medalist and a royal style icon, but it’s her relatable, no fuss lifestyle that continues to win hearts.

Known for her grounded approach to both family and fame, Zara once offered fans a glimpse into her everyday diet and it turns out, her breakfast routine is refreshingly familiar.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine back in 2015, shortly after welcoming her daughter Mia, the daughter of Princess Anne opened up about how she balances healthy eating and fitness with the demands of motherhood.

Her morning meal is simple, nutritious, and easy to replicate proving that even royalty keeps it real at the breakfast table.

Opening up about her daily diet, the Olympic equestrian once revealed: "For breakfast, I'll eat something like Greek yoghurt with honey, a piece of fruit, or toast."

It’s the kind of low effort, high benefit meal that busy mums everywhere can relate to especially when juggling newborn duties, as Zara was at the time.

Her go-to breakfast choice isn't just quick and delicious, it's also a nutritional powerhouse. HELLO! Senior Editor and registered nutritionist Faye James, author of The Perimenopause Plan, explains why it gets her expert stamp of approval.

"Greek yoghurt is a fantastic way to start the day," says Faye.

"It's packed with protein, which keeps you fuller for longer and helps maintain lean muscle mass especially important for women as they age. It’s also rich in probiotics for gut health and calcium for strong bones."