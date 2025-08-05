Prince William, Prince Harry to meet at cousin's Wedding?

Prince William and Prince Harry's years-long feud could end in a beautiful reunion at their cousin's wedding, bringing hope, forgiveness and a brighter future ahead for the two royal brothers.

King Charles III's sons, William and Harry, could potentially reunite for the first time in forever at Princess Anne's home if the two attend Prince Phillips' special event.

Anne's son, Peter Phillips, recently announced his engagement to Harriet Sperling, and the statement included this intel: "Their Majesties The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed of the announcement."

It seems like there's a 10/10 chance that the heir to the British throne is invited and will be attending.

On the other hand, the Duke of Sussex will also receive an invite due to being close to Peter, they even walked together at Prince Philip's funeral.

However, it doesn't mean Meghan's husband will attend the event. Harry previously skipped the wedding of his close friend Hugh Grosvenor last summer, while the Prince of Wales attended as an usher.

William and Harry were in the same place at the same time was in August of last year at a memorial service for their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes, and apparently they avoided each other throughout the event.

Now, the circumstances are different as Harry and King Charles' aides just held a secret "peace summit" to ease tension between the royal family and the Sussexes.

The latest development sounds like the royals are finally making moves to end their feud even though William was not aware of the meeting.

There are still speculations that William will never forgive Harry for what he has done. Meanwhile, King Charles can pave the for forgiveness and unity.

William fears giving another chance to Harry and Meghan. As he believes it would be a huge mistake.

However, choosing forgiveness can unlock a brighter future for the royal family. Some royal fans and commentators believe the event can be the turning point for royal healing.