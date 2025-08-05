Sarah Ferguson romance scandal: Tiger Woods, George Clooney, Kevin Costner

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is alleged to have sought out a romance with golfer Tiger Woods and Hollywood A-listers after her divorce from the Duke of York, according to a new report.

Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, allegedly told British outspoken Tv presenter Piers Morgan that she found the pro golfer “gorgeous” and flew 1,500 miles to meet him, a new bombshell royal book has claimed.

The Duchess of York is the latest member of the royal family to have been mentioned in a new passage from royal commentator Andrew Lownie's book "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York".

In extracts serialised in the Mail, the author alleged that Ferguson had a list of men whom she was keen to be romantically involved with after divorcing Prince Andrew in 1996.

“On a trip to New York, Fergie asked her staff to find out if John F Kennedy Jnr… was in town and, discovering where he was, she invited him for drinks or dinner at her hotel, which he accepted,” Lownie wrote.

While the meeting with the son of the former president never took place, Fergie did meet Woods and has since maintained a friendship with him, according to the author.

The Duchess was photographed hugging Woods in 1997 following his win at the Byron Nelson tournament in Texas, one of his early PGA Tour victories, and more recently publicly congratulated him on his 2019 Masters victory.

“Never have I been more proud,” she wrote about the golfer on Instagram, adding: “Good days and bad days, Tigers’ heart is loyal, steadfast and he is an amazing friend.”

The author went on to claim that she told Morgan that she would “follow him around the [golf] course for a bit and see how I get on”.

The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) co-host reportedly suggested that the athlete might not have the “schedule for dating royals”, concluding: “Poor old Tiger isn’t going to know what’s hit him.”

Lownie, as per the outlet, suggested in the book that Fergie "plagued" American actor Kevin Costner with “raunchy phone calls” and was interested in George Clooney at one point.

The Duchess of York, who has remained close to her former husband and continues to live with him in Royal Lodge, was subject to a series of tabloid stings after her separation from Prince Andrew in 1992.