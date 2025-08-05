Prince William finds weak spot in Prince Andrew, King Charles secret deal

Prince Andrew might have believed that his troubles were beginning to ease when he was once again dragged back into the headlines for his lewd past.

The disgraced Duke of York, who was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages following his sex scandal and ties to Jeffery Epstein, had been in a years-long feud with King Charles about his 30-room mansion, Royal Lodge… or so it seems.

Previously, Palace sources had claimed that the monarch wants to kick out his shamed brother from the Winsdor property, especially since it is in bad shape and Andrew is unable to maintain its upkeep. Relics and artwork were also removed from the property for safe-keeping as Andrew continued to resist his eviction and to be downgraded to Frogmore Cottage.

Andrew had even shown his income to Crown Estate that he could afford to stay amid reports that Charles has been footing the rent for his arrogant sibling. Reports suggested that the monarch was in a rift with Andrew for defying his orders.

Although, it is was never cleared whether the King had actually been paying on his behalf especially after cutting off the funds for security.

The matter had seemingly cooled off sources told Express UK that Andrew has “won the row with Charles, and will be staying put at the home he signed a 75-year lease for, agreed by the Crown Estate, in 2003”.

“This is a limited pyrrhic win, as he’s certainly not reclaiming any stature either in public or within his own family,” royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

“His remaining in Royal Lodge is merely due to his legal rights derived from the original binding 75-year lease agreement from 2003 with the Crown Estate rather than anything favourable to Andrew’s redemption."

She did note that public scrutiny of the royals spending is “intense” and if Charles was paying for Andrew it would reflect badly on him.

As for the duke, his antics quoted in historian Andrew Lownie’s book will “further destroy his relationship with both his family and the public as he is an entitled embarrassment to both”.

The book also claimed that the Prince of Wales is working hard to “behind the scenes” to evict his uncle from Royal Lodge, as the future king believes Andrew is “abusing the property and his privilege there”.

It seems that there is loophole in the lease that will allow Prince William to finally kick out his uncle.

“In 2028, this issue may well be revisited,” Fordwich pointed out. “The Crown Estate will then have new grounds to review or revoke the lease due to property maintenance disputes. In the interim, he must fund the estate’s costly repairs, all of its upkeep and his security.”

This piece of information appears to be crucial to potentially render the apparent deal between King and Andrew, in which the monarch is secretly paying his brother to maintain his lifestyle and the Lodge.

Given the number of scandals and controversies, it is very likely that William will succeed showing Andrew his place in the royal family.