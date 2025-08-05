Prince Anne receives shocking news after Kidnapper release

Prince Anne, the beloved second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, might not be recalling the horrific decades-old incident, but the latest development has ignited a nationwide reexamination of the 1974 failed kidnapping attempt that shook the royal family.

The man, who reportedly saved the Princess Royal and helped stop the attempted kidnapping of King Charles III's sister, has broken his silence after learning that the attacker has been released from custody, saying: “I should have hit him harder.”

Ronnie “The Geezer” Russell, now 77, expressed his concern about the release of Ian Ball, who was described as "very dangerous" after his shocking attempt.

Ball, also 77, was quietly released even though he had never shown remorse for his violent actions in March 1974, when he opened fire on four men on The Mall near Buckingham Palace.

Speaking to the Mail, Russell said: “I can’t believe Ball’s been released, it’s ridiculous. I should have hit him a bit harder."

He went on explaining the current situation that exists in his mind, saying: "Am I worried he might come and find me? Let’s go further – give him my address, and I’ll go one better this time."

“He’s saying now, ‘None of it ever happened, there was supposed to be no gunpowder in the bullets.’ It’s absolutely impossible, because it did happen. He didn’t come out with all that when he was sentenced at the Old Bailey – I was there, watching him plead guilty. He should be recalled to Broadmoor.”

Ball had expressed hope to abduct the then 23-year-old Princess and demand a £3million ransom from Queen Elizabeth II, but hadn’t counted on Russell driving past.

Despite being threatened with a gun, Russell, who is 6ft 2in and weighed 17 stone at the time, confronted Ball and landed three punches during the tense standoff, before police were able to overpower the would-be kidnapper.

Since his release, Ball has launched an odd and escalating campaign to overturn his conviction, including publishing a book and using saved benefits money to travel to Barbados and Japan.