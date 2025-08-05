Prince Harry loses major title after dragging royal family through the mud

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020

Prince Harry has been stripped of an honour two years after he dropped major bombshells on the Royal Family in his memoir, Spare.

Though the Duke of Sussex’s memoir initially became the fastest-selling non-fiction book in UK history upon its 2023 release, its momentum appears to have slowed as it was notably absent from The Sunday Times Top 100 Bestsellers list this year.

While Spare failed to make the cut, another royal book has risen in its place. Diana: Her True Story – In Her Own Words by Andrew Morton, which was written with direct input from Harry’s late mother, secured a spot on the coveted list.

Harry’s explosive memoir laid bare his grievances with the monarchy, sparking global debate and deepening royal rifts. But now, two years on, it seems the public’s appetite for Spare has waned.

The timing also isn’t great. This latest snub follows reports that Harry and Meghan Markle’s lucrative Netflix deal, signed in 2020, may not be renewed.

Neither the couple nor Netflix have commented publicly, but if true, it would mark another blow to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s post-royal ventures.