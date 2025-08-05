Queen Camilla raises question after King Charles grants key honours

King Charles, as per royal tradition, granted special honours to important members of the society during his official birthday in June.

The birthday honours list is supposed to mark the extraordinary contributions and service of people across the UK, which also included knighthood for actor Sir Gary Oldman.

The beloved Harry Potter actor, who has been in the film industry since the 1980s, received breakthrough popularity with his London-based spy thriller Slow Horses. The show is not only a keenly watched by the masses, it is also has grasped the attention of the royal family.

In a wide-ranging interview with Los Angeles Times, the actor, 67, revealed the question he was asked by Queen Camilla, which he has been asked by many others.

“The Queen [Camilla] said to me, ‘Are there any more?’ I’m led to believe that they like Slow Horses,” Oldman shared about the next episodes for the show. “And in Palm Springs of all places, I’ll go to the hardware store or the supermarket and people will come up to me and say, ‘When’s Slow Horses coming back?’”

The show Slow Horses is slated to return for its fifth season on Apple TV+ next month. The outlet shared that Season 6 is already in the can, and Season 7 is due to start filming this fall.

“It is something I could just do. Can I see an end? I don’t know,” the Oscar-winner said. “I love the people and the show and the character. But it’s nothing to do with that. Apple write the checks and have been generous in their check-writing. I mean, how do you feel? Do you think people would eventually just get fed up with it?”

Talking about his knighthood, the actor noted that he was “thrilled”.

“No, I wasn’t angling for it,” he pointed out. “I mean, I’ve done some stuff for charity over the years, and I would like to think I’m a good export, an ambassador of Britain. I have a green card, but I don’t have American citizenship. I’m still a British subject.”