King Charles makes surprising decision as Prince Andrew lands in trouble

King Charles III, known for his dedication to tradition and the environment, has taken a wise step amid reports of Prince Andrew's latest scandal.

The 76-year-old has launched a new business amid ongoing crisis within the family.

The monarch is reportedly now selling dog treats to show his love for the four-legged companions. The royal family's love of dog has been passed down from generation to generation.

Prince William and Harry's father, who's fighting cancer amid speculation of his abdication, is ensuring the loyal pets receive the finest care, pampering them with royal treats that reflect their cherished status within the Palace.

It emerges after Prince Andrew has landed in new trouble after a new biography revealed his alleged affair with Ghislaine Maxwell.

The King's new product includes hand-baked dog biscuits priced at £5, prepared in small batches in the Balmoral Castle kitchens using whole meal flour, egg, and chicken stock.



Described on the castle’s website as "100 per cent natural biscuits, lovingly made in small batches for your four legged prince or princess," they reflect a distinctly royal approach to canine indulgence.

Also in the collection are upmarket dog accessories made from traditional tweed fabric, bringing a touch of Scottish heritage to every walk. The launch comes as the King welcomes Snuff, a Lagotto Romagnolo from Italy, to the royal fold.