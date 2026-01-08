Kate Middleton got a letter urging her to ‘consider forgoing’ having Prince Louis: Here’s why

The birth of Prince Louis was reportedly followed by some big news, that too from a San Francisco based children’s organization, because they addressed the letter straight to the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Now serving as Prince of Wales after his father ascended the throne, the letter came just weeks before an announcement was made that Kate Middleton was pregnant with Prince Louis.

The open letter, according to Entertainment Daily hoped and urged the couple to “consider forgoing having a third child.”

In full it read, All of us – especially public figures – should plan our families with the future environment in mind, producing a smaller and more resilient populace capable of thriving in that environment.”

While they did make one thing clear and its that ““Of course, we know that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are certain to have wonderful lives, protected from the deprivations of poverty and the threat of environmental degradation.”

They added “they will receive optimal amounts of care and attention, as well as the best possible education. But the same can’t be said of every future child.”

The letter didn’t end there, and instead included an encouraging message to reveal the importance of potential redirecting resources towards supporting others because “rather than having a third or more children, families consider forgoing another child and taking part of the substantial resources saved to help a different family plan a fair start in life for their child.”

“The point is simply this: Family planning should be child-centred, and the Fair Start model is a serious move towards ensuring all children get the equal opportunities in life they deserve. And that they do so in a healthy, safe, and greener environment,” they said near the end.

According to the outlet the letter was signed by the president of the organization, Carter Dillard, and executive director, Anne Green.

Kate’s pregnancy the third time around was also not smooth sailing because the Palace quickly announced that she was suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum yet again and was not able to attend to her planned engagements at the time.

Now the youngest member of their brood is aged seven and will turn eight on April 23rd, 2018.