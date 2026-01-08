Prince Harry’s personal desire is throwing a ‘provocative & extreme strain’ with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have managed to completely reach a breaking point in their marriage that many are dubbing the fault line.

TalkTV star Mark Dolan is that person in question and he feels the line in the sand is the UK, because it is turning into their breaking point as time goes on.

For those unversed, in months passed Prince Harry has been clear in his desire to reconcile, even King Charles is said to be desperate to develop a relationship with his grandchildren.

However, the one issue that is throwing a wrench is Meghan Markle because of her own rumored desires never to set foot back into the other side of the pond.

One of the very few times Meghan did travel back was during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and the couple ended up taking Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in toe.

According to Mr Dolan the continued chatter of a comeback is thus making things difficult because “Britain has placed their marriage at breaking point.”

According to Express UK, “some insiders have described it as a provocative and extreme strain on the marriage, and Meghan's not happy.”

“The question of Britain and the UK has been unresolved for years, and has become a defining fault line between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It has also caused emotional distance and repeated arguments behind closed doors.”

Even RadarOnline warns this strain is not one to be taken lightly because, according to a source it is “deeply emotional” and “threatens to tear them apart – geographically and emotionally.”

“The tension between them isn't rooted in a breakdown of affection or commitment,” the source also said. Because “his sense of yearning has grown stronger as he looks back on the years he has largely spent apart from his father.”

Before concluding they also noted, “there is a deep regret about missed time and conversations, and he views spending more time in the U.K. as a way to repair some of that emotional distance. In his mind, going back is not just practical, but a chance to heal old wounds before it is too late.”