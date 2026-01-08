Meghan Markle source weighs in on future plans for As Ever

A well-placed source that is well versed with the Duchess’ plans for her luxury lifestyle brand, has just shed light into what will happen next.

They spoke to The Sun, when delivering the verdict and started by lauding her business when she said, “I think it's fair to say business isn't just successful, it's flying off the shelf.”

They even went as far as to do some quick mathematics and admitted, “Meghan inadvertently revealed that one million jars were ordered for that one product, and has only 130,000 left.”

Furthermore, they also said, “it doesn't take a genius to work out that 87 per cent of what has been ordered has sold.” Because “that large stock order was obviously part of the international expansion plans that Meghan has for As Ever.”

For those unversed with the original statement that bashed the negative press surrounding any move the Duchess makes, it was shared to Newsweek and says, “it's exceeded everybody's expectations in terms of how well it's gone, I would say, across the holiday period. That period has been incredibly successful.”

“People are attempting to paint a negative narrative and are choosing how they present things, choosing how they share information to” fit a particular narrative to perpetuate certain negative story lines and this is just another example of how people have to be really discerning with the way that they not only consume media, but the way that they interpret data and facts that are shared with them, because they often don't present the whole picture.