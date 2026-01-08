Kate Middleton is going against old guards and Camilla: ‘It’s not long till she’s Queen’

Camps are divided, with some wishing King Charles would hand over the crown to Prince William and others commending him for powering through despite a cancer battle and weekly chemo treatments he’s only now been able to scale back, as of the start of 2026.

However, according to a new report, Kate Middleton is already feeling like her Queenship is closer than ever and is effectively “telling the world that it won’t be long before she’s Queen” with her style choices.

One of these choices was her decision to wear a 2600 diamond tiara that has not been seen in public since 2006 and was relegated to be worn by “future Queens in right of it” following the death of Queen Victoria’s husband.

The tiara in question is called the Oriental Circlet tiara, and seems to have sent quite the message.

While the issue started during the US President Donald Trump’s state visit, a well-placed insider told Closer magazine, “[Queen Camilla] still reeling from the banquet, feeling Kate’s tiara was no accident and highly symbolic.” Because in wearing it, “Kate was effectively telling the world that it won’t be long before she’s Queen,” they believe.

Furthermore, Kate’s also been ‘centre stage’ over Christmas, and “Camilla’s been feeling sidelined,” they went on to say.

“She’s adored within the family and by the British public, so it makes sense that she’s taking a bigger hand in shaping what the monarchy looks like moving forward,” they explained.

But admit, she’s looking to make massive changes when her time comes because “she’s stepping up in a big way, and believes that the time of senior royals turning up for a quick photo op and calling it a day’s work is over.”

Before concluding, the insider noted that while “the old guard hates this – especially Camilla, who definitely doesn’t appreciate being told what standard she has to meet. But Kate is stronger than people think, and she is not backing down.”