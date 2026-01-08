Meghan to stay with Archie and Lilibet as Harry travels to UK

The Duchess of Sussex is expected to return to the UK in 2027 as she has no plan to visit Prince Harry's country during 2026.

Meghan's return becomes topic of discussions everytime her husband arrives in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex is set to return to his home country later this month for the start of legal action against Associated Newspapers.

The trial is scheduled to begin on January 19, with Harry one of several high profile figures to take legal action against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail.

It has been reported that the King Charles's youngest son is expected to be the first witness to testify in the trial, which is expected to last for up to nine weeks.

As Harry undertakes the visit to the UK, Meghan is expected to stay with the coupl 's children Archie and Lilibet.

"I cannot see Meghan coming to Britain before the Invictus Games because, what would she do and why would she come," said an expert.

"It is not going to be as simple as turning up and seeing King Charles."

Founded by Harry in 2014, the Invictus Games will be held in Birmingham in July 2027 - although an appearance from Meghan has not yet been confirmed.

However, royal observers believe the Duchess of Sussex will be accompanying Harry to support his cause.

But, they are convinced that the couple's children will travel with them if Harry and Meghan are satisfied with security arrangements in the UK.