Meghan Markle quietly made millions in 2025 with THIS venture

Meghan Markle's venture 'flew off' in 2025: Surprising figures revealed

Meghan Markle’s As Ever products are reportedly "flying off the shelves", according to a report.

Earlier this week, shoppers noticed glitch on the As Ever website, which revealed an amount of unsold inventory of each product.

Sources suggested that the figures were the number of products left over from the initial order.

Meghan's Signature Fruit Spread Box showed a total of 137,465 units available left over from an order of a million.

The spread box is priced at £31 ($42), which means that the jan alone must’ve made the Duchess £26.7million in sales.

A source said: "I think it’s fair to say business isn’t just successful, it’s flying off the shelf. Meghan inadvertently revealed that one million jars were ordered for that one product, and has only 130,000 left."

Meghan previously commented on the brand’s inventory running out, telling The Circuit, "We prepped for the second seasonal drop and ten-exed (multiplied by a factor of 10) our inventory. We thought for sure it would at least last for a couple of weeks - that sold out in a couple of hours."

"The conversation goes from at the start of this year talking about a few thousand jars and lids to, 'we need to do a purchase order of a million'."