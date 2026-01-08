Queen Camilla turns territorial and panicked seeing ruthlessness

A lot of chatter is escaping Palace walls as rumors, and they reveal some bubbling tensions between Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla.

According to the most recent report on it, this time around it's because of the State dinner with US President Donald Trump, because “Kate’s tiara was no accident and highly symbolic,” according to a source.

It was made for Prince Albert for his wife, Victoria refused to wear it after her German-born husband’s passing, instead designating it to be worn by "future Queens in the right of it."

The last time this crown was ever seen publicly, according to the publication, was back in 2006.

But according to Closer magazine and well-placed sources, “Camilla can gripe all she wants, but she’ll become isolated and effectively at Kate’s mercy in terms of influence within the Firm once Kate becomes Queen.”

At one point, “it’ll be hard for her to swallow her pride and accept Kate’s authority.”

As for the current Queen, she’s said to be “panicked” by the prospects; however, instead of falling into line, as the outlet puts it, and respecting Kate, “she’s chosen to be territorial.”

While the same insider believes, “some believe Camilla should be afforded more respect and authority while she’s still Queen Consort. But the Waleses are capable of being ruthless, so they’re warning her to accept it.”

The couple’s ruthlessness and influence, despite not officially being King and Queen yet, is ever-present in the decisions made regarding Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and his ex-wife as well.

Because according to the same insider, “Kate is William’s partner in every way – she helps him far more than anyone realizes.”

She’s the sounding board, the strategist, and the one who smooths over personality clashes. She’s been told by doctors and her family to take things slowly, but is still massively involved in every big decision William makes.”

“Camilla needs to dial back this envy and resentment before it becomes a bigger problem.” After all, given “everything Kate’s been through, the last thing she needs is to be pulled to pieces just for trying to do her job. She won’t back down.”