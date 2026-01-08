Princess Anne looses major title to King Charles

Princess Anne undertook 478 official engagements in 2025, left behind by King Charles who completed 532 engagements during the last year.

Despite losing the title of hardest-working royal for 2025, the Princess Royal has been praised by hundreds of royal fans on social media.

She was hailed as a "trooper" and "national treasure" in multiple social media posts praising the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth.

According to GB News, Anne had held the unofficial distinction for several consecutive years before her elder brother surpassed her tally.

Admiring the royal in the comments section of an Instagram video featuring Anne, a fan wrote, "HRH is wonderful. What a trooper! Her dedication and work supporting HM and for her causes is incredible. God Bless the Princess Royal."

The video shows Anne leaving a London event for Transaid, a charity she supports as a patron.

Others described her as "really amazing" and a "wonderful person" who "works unbelievably hard and never shouts about it."

GB News reported that the Duke of Edinburgh ranked third among working royals with 313 engagements, while the Duchess of Edinburgh undertook 235.

The report said, "Despite losing her crown as the busiest royal, Princess Anne actually boosted her schedule compared to the previous year."

Her 2025 figure represents a 10 per cent rise from the 457 engagements she carried out in 2024.