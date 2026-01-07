Prince William's helicopter ride with children raises eyebrows

Prince William was spotted landing at Kensington Palace via helicopter with two of his kids on Tuesday.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis did not join the group but Princess Charlotte and Prince George carried their bags into the palace alongside their father and a protection officer.

As soon as the video of helicopter surfaced online, the couple critics started trolling Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Most of online accounts who targeted the couple appeared to be supporters of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the US-based royal couple who'are often criticized by Kate and William's fans.

"Now it makes sense why William goes to KP so often via helicopter…

Forest lodge was secluded enough that it could be made as Kate’s separation home without the risk" said an X user commenting on the video.

A second said, "I told ya since they had the Adelaide cottage that they are living separately. Notice that Louis isn't there , William Parker Bowles picked up the two older kids, George and Charlotte, with their overnight bags."

"King Charles has started to insist the family dont travel as one unit or maybe the older children due back at school before Louis is," said another.











