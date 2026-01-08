King Charles’ plans the biggest risk of his cancer-stricken years and its not for Prince Harry

King Charles’ plans the biggest risk of his cancer-stricken years and its not for Harry

King Charles seems to have his priorities set, and they include young people, but not his son.

The two people in question are his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

For those unversed, much of King Charles' efforts towards finding reconciliation with his son and his wife are because of the US-based prince and princess, a report by RadarOnline has revealed.

According to a well-placed insider, “for Charles, the entire issue narrows down to two very small figures whose lives he has largely been absent from.”

And “Archie and Lilibet are at the heart of why reconciliation matters so deeply to him.”

It's also being said that the King’s desires for his youngest son’s grandkids also stretch beyond everything else because he wishes to be “genuinely present” in their lives. Not just act as some kind of “distant or symbolic grandfather” to him.

What is pertinent to mention regarding the relationship he has right now is that he last saw the two kids at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Another big hope that Prince Harry himself is carrying is that during his father’s upcoming State Visit to the US, he may end up meeting with the family.

According to The Sun, an insider explains, “[Prince Harry] knows that they are strained, but he has mentioned several times a hope that his father can have a relationship with his grandchildren.”