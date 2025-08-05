Princess Charlotte expertly handles key royal task amid Palace shakeup

Prince William and Princess Kate’s 10-year-old daughter has shown exceptional skills as Prince and Princess of Wales make major shift at Kensington Palace.

Princess Charlotte has already impressed the public with her confident presence at several royal events and exhibits a strong command of royal protocol at a tender age. Royal authors believe that the young royal is ready for royal life.

Prince George and Prince Louis’s sister recently appeared with the future King to attend the Euro Cup final last week at St Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland. During the appearance, Charlotte had no signs of nervousness and appeared a natural to handle the spotlight.

“William and Catherine know that there will be photographers at these events and crowds watching, and it’s a lot for a young person to take in, but Charlotte seems to be handling it all very well,” royal biographer Robert Jobson told Hello! magazine.

“She is still very young, so it’s nice to see her enjoying herself with her father. She looks very happy and confident with him.”

The remarks come after Prince George turned 12 last month, and William and Kate are already working for a “major shift” as their eldest will have more stricter royal protocol.

A friend told People Magazine that “some major shifts coming behind the scenes” as William and Kate prepare for their future roles as King and Queen.

The couple are having a major shakeup as they “build a trusted team of advisors” to guide them. “They are really finessing what works and what doesn’t,” they added.

Meanwhile, expert Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that ‘their aim is to be connected and relevant to the public. Trust is the key word here. They require a diligent, empathetic and trustworthy team working by their side.”.