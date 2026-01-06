King Charles’ plans for US State Visit set in motion: Will Archie, Lilibet meet grandpa

With his tour of the US in line to happen in April of 2026, an expert has just come forward to reveal just what to expect, when it comes to his youngest son, who is also living in Montecito, California with his wife and two children.

Royal author Robert Jobson is the expert that delivered this revelation and began by saying any such meeting could completely “dominate headlines”, and that is rumored to be the exact reason why he won’t.

What is pertinent to mention is that the State Visit with US president Donald Trump will only take place should his health allow and according to the author, “there will be no detour.” Even if the Sussexes make a discrete visit to Washington to shorten the distance.

The conversation happened while the expert was speaking to Hello! and it saw him explain in detail, the fact that “while some close to the palace quietly suggest the Sussexes could travel east for a discreet meeting in Washington, their presence would dominate headlines, eclipsing the state visit, so for that reason, it remains improbable.”

What is pertient to mention is that even in older interviews to Grazia its been said that “for this all to be resolved but Harry has to earn the trust back. The ball is in his court in that respect.”

Because while “the King loves his son and he is very sad he has not spent any time with Archie and Lilibet," the issue is that Harry "hasn't made reconciliation easy.”