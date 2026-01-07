Meghan Markle makes a ‘threat’ to the public rather than a promise: Expert alleges

Many months since As Ever came to be, and dropped its website, experts, commentators and critics alike have claimed its brand identity is still unclear.

One reason, as shared by Daily Mail columnist Ms Jan Moir is the fact that everything the luxury lifestyle brand sells is all ‘relatively cheap to produce’ and are the ‘kind of items usually found on the twee shelves of a tourist gifte shoppe’.

Now, with close comparisons made to King Charles’ royal websites selling similar products like honey from royal estates and keepsake items, the columnist wonders, “even nine months down the line it remains difficult to grasp the brand's identity or purpose – or even its future.”

“Following a few misfires and a troubled launch dogged with copyright issues, one even struggles to see what the As Ever products have in common – except perhaps that they are all relatively cheap to produce and are the kind of items usually found on the twee shelves of a tourist gifte shoppe.”

She also didn’t end there and instead said, “Jams, marmalade, teabags, candles, honey, chocolate, flower sprinkles, pancake and shortbread mixes, wines and chocolate? 'More coming soon,' it says on the website, and it sounds more like a threat than a promise.”

“Initially, As Ever trumpeted the fact that most of their products sold out instantly, but there was no detail on volume.”

One example being the Rose wine that Meghan released in summer because, no one really knows if Meghan sold “200 bottles of her Californian rosé during its July launch, or 200,000”.